Charting a Sustainable Course: IMO Head's Visit to India

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, Arsenio Dominguez, is set to arrive in Mumbai for a three-day visit, marking his first trip to India since assuming office. Key topics for discussion include green growth initiatives and the pursuit of sustainable shipping practices.

In Mumbai, Dominguez will attend the 2025 Green Shipping Conclave at the Maritime Training Institute. This event will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and technologists to explore advancements in alternative fuels and green ship technologies. He will also address the importance of sustainable port operations and financial mechanisms in the industry.

The visit underscores India's significant role in the maritime world, from its contribution to the global seafaring workforce to innovations in ship recycling. Dominguez will also meet with India's Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to reinforce India's re-election to the IMO Council for the 2024-25 biennium.

(With inputs from agencies.)