Left Menu

Charting a Sustainable Course: IMO Head's Visit to India

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, Arsenio Dominguez, visits India to discuss sustainable shipping and green growth. His engagements include meetings with maritime leaders and attending the 2025 Green Shipping Conclave in Mumbai. The discussions aim to support seafarers and protect the marine environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:33 IST
Charting a Sustainable Course: IMO Head's Visit to India
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation, Arsenio Dominguez, is set to arrive in Mumbai for a three-day visit, marking his first trip to India since assuming office. Key topics for discussion include green growth initiatives and the pursuit of sustainable shipping practices.

In Mumbai, Dominguez will attend the 2025 Green Shipping Conclave at the Maritime Training Institute. This event will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and technologists to explore advancements in alternative fuels and green ship technologies. He will also address the importance of sustainable port operations and financial mechanisms in the industry.

The visit underscores India's significant role in the maritime world, from its contribution to the global seafaring workforce to innovations in ship recycling. Dominguez will also meet with India's Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, to reinforce India's re-election to the IMO Council for the 2024-25 biennium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025