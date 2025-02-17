Left Menu

KBC Global Unveils Bold Transformation Plans, Including Bonus Shares and Name Change

Nashik-based KBC Global announces a 1:1 bonus share issue and plans to rename the company to Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd. The board aims to reduce debt, expedite expansion, increase authorized capital, and has seen a recent investment of Rs 99.50 crore for debt repayment. Naresh Karda is appointed Chairperson.

Updated: 17-02-2025 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik-based KBC Global has announced significant corporate changes, including a bonus share issue and a proposal to change its company name to Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd. In a move aimed at enhancing business operations, the board approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, subject to shareholder approval.

In addition to these changes, the company plans to reduce its debt and accelerate its expansion strategies. An increase in authorized capital is also on the docket, and the name change will require approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC).

The company, with an order book valued at over Rs 260 crore, recently received a Rs 99.50 crore investment from Patanjali Food and Herbal Park and Falcone Peak Fund. This funding will be directed towards debt repayment. Naresh Karda has been appointed as Chairperson of the company's UK-based subsidiary, KBC Infrastructure Limited.

