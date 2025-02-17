India's Trade Dynamics: Navigating Global Uncertainties
India's exports dropped by 2.38% in January due to global uncertainties, while imports grew, resulting in a widened trade deficit. Despite challenges, sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals showed growth. The country's overall exports and imports are expected to reach USD 800 billion by 2025-26.
- Country:
- India
India is experiencing a downturn in its export sector, with January marking the third consecutive month of decline, registering a 2.38% drop to USD 37.32 billion. This decrease, attributed to volatile petroleum prices and broader global insecurities, has consequently expanded the trade deficit to USD 222.99 billion, as imports rose significantly.
According to data from the Commerce Ministry, imports increased by 10.28% year-on-year to USD 59.42 billion. Over the April-January fiscal period, exports saw a modest rise of 1.39%, totaling USD 358.91 billion, while imports jumped by 7.43% to USD 601.9 billion, exacerbating the trade imbalance.
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted India's resilience in global trade, noting robust performance in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and precious stones. He remains optimistic about meeting export targets, anticipating that India's goods and services exports could exceed USD 800 billion by 2025-26 despite ongoing global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: China and Thailand Unite Against Global Uncertainties
Amid global uncertainties, there is peace and prosperity in India: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh says at Aero India inauguration.
Market Shifts: Stocks, Rates, and Global Uncertainties
A bigger worry for us is global uncertainties, it has direct impact on growth, investment decisions and consumption: RBI Governor.
RBI Embraces Flexible Monetary Policy Amidst Global Uncertainties