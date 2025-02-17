Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Controversy: Customs Dispute Intensifies

Volkswagen India is embroiled in a $1.4 billion tax dispute, accused by the Customs department of misclassifying car imports to pay lower duties.

The German automaker insists it has declared its imports as individual parts rather than 'completely knocked down' units, a classification resulting in lower customs fees.

The Bombay High Court is hearing the contentious case as Volkswagen challenges the notice, labeling it arbitrary and illegal amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.

