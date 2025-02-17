Left Menu

Volkswagen’s $1.4 Billion Tax Controversy: Customs Dispute Intensifies

The Customs department alleges Volkswagen India's misclassification of car imports led to reduced duty payments, prompting a $1.4 billion tax demand. Volkswagen disputes the claim, declaring its imports as individual parts, a stance challenged in court. The legal battle unfolds as Volkswagen faces complex import duty implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:47 IST
Volkswagen India is embroiled in a $1.4 billion tax dispute, accused by the Customs department of misclassifying car imports to pay lower duties.

The German automaker insists it has declared its imports as individual parts rather than 'completely knocked down' units, a classification resulting in lower customs fees.

The Bombay High Court is hearing the contentious case as Volkswagen challenges the notice, labeling it arbitrary and illegal amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

