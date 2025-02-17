India and Qatar Forge Ahead: Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment Ties

India and Qatar are set to bolster their economic relationship as key officials from both nations meet to discuss bilateral trade and investment enhancement strategies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will engage with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, in this significant dialogue.

The discussions will take place during the Joint Business Forum on February 18, jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The forum aims to serve as a platform for top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore a wide array of collaboration opportunities.

With a focus on joint ventures, foreign direct investment, and policy-driven collaborations, the high-level Qatari delegation includes enterprises spanning sectors like energy, infrastructure, and technology. This initiative comes as bilateral trade between the two countries has recently declined to USD 14 billion from USD 18.77 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)