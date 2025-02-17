Left Menu

India and Qatar Forge Ahead: Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment Ties

India and Qatar will explore strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investments in a meeting between Commerce Ministers Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Faisal Al Thani. The Joint Business Forum will facilitate dialogue among leaders and stakeholders to explore joint ventures and collaborations, aiming to boost economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:19 IST
India and Qatar Forge Ahead: Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Investment Ties
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar are set to bolster their economic relationship as key officials from both nations meet to discuss bilateral trade and investment enhancement strategies. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will engage with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, in this significant dialogue.

The discussions will take place during the Joint Business Forum on February 18, jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The forum aims to serve as a platform for top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to explore a wide array of collaboration opportunities.

With a focus on joint ventures, foreign direct investment, and policy-driven collaborations, the high-level Qatari delegation includes enterprises spanning sectors like energy, infrastructure, and technology. This initiative comes as bilateral trade between the two countries has recently declined to USD 14 billion from USD 18.77 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025