Left Menu

Bengal Business Award 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurial Spirit and Fashion Brilliance

The Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25 spotlighted entrepreneurial excellence and fashion talent at Novotel, Kolkata. Anchored by Sirshendu Niyogi and Dr. Sohini Sastri, the event emphasized women's empowerment and social responsibility, with celebrity guests Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan adding glamour and motivation to the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:35 IST
Bengal Business Award 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurial Spirit and Fashion Brilliance
Bengal Business Award 2024 & Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25 took center stage at Kolkata's Novotel on February 10, 2025, highlighting the unparalleled entrepreneurial drive and fashion innovation intrinsic to Bengal. This illustrious event, organized by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment and Niyogi Associates, combined business acumen with fashion artistry, setting a remarkable precedent for aspirants across various sectors. Supported by VLCC as the official grooming ally, the event marked a significant cultural and professional milestone for Bengal.

At the forefront of this groundbreaking initiative was Sirshendu Niyogi, a notable entrepreneur and philanthropist celebrated for his dedication to social progress. Niyogi, with his leadership roles at Astrovision Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and Visionary Charter Foundation, has championed numerous efforts aimed at addressing vital social issues, including children's health, women's empowerment, and anti-drug campaigns. His influence not only underscores the foundation's goal of societal upliftment but also bolsters the event's commitment to fostering a rewarding environment for talent and determination.

Adding a layer of inspiration to the gala was Dr. Sohini Sastri, a renowned astrologer and women's rights advocate, who was honored for her societal impact. Dr. Sastri's work in empowering women and the underprivileged has been transformative, advocating for self-reliance and education. Her uplifting message resonated deeply, encouraging women to embrace their potential and transcend societal limitations. The presence of film personalities Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan further elevated the event, offering participants an inspiring touch of glamour and encouragement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025