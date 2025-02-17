Bengal Business Award 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurial Spirit and Fashion Brilliance
The Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25 spotlighted entrepreneurial excellence and fashion talent at Novotel, Kolkata. Anchored by Sirshendu Niyogi and Dr. Sohini Sastri, the event emphasized women's empowerment and social responsibility, with celebrity guests Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan adding glamour and motivation to the proceedings.
The Bengal Business Award 2024 and Banglar Sera Tilottama 2024-25 took center stage at Kolkata's Novotel on February 10, 2025, highlighting the unparalleled entrepreneurial drive and fashion innovation intrinsic to Bengal. This illustrious event, organized by Priyanka Ghosh Entertainment and Niyogi Associates, combined business acumen with fashion artistry, setting a remarkable precedent for aspirants across various sectors. Supported by VLCC as the official grooming ally, the event marked a significant cultural and professional milestone for Bengal.
At the forefront of this groundbreaking initiative was Sirshendu Niyogi, a notable entrepreneur and philanthropist celebrated for his dedication to social progress. Niyogi, with his leadership roles at Astrovision Enterprise Pvt. Ltd. and Visionary Charter Foundation, has championed numerous efforts aimed at addressing vital social issues, including children's health, women's empowerment, and anti-drug campaigns. His influence not only underscores the foundation's goal of societal upliftment but also bolsters the event's commitment to fostering a rewarding environment for talent and determination.
Adding a layer of inspiration to the gala was Dr. Sohini Sastri, a renowned astrologer and women's rights advocate, who was honored for her societal impact. Dr. Sastri's work in empowering women and the underprivileged has been transformative, advocating for self-reliance and education. Her uplifting message resonated deeply, encouraging women to embrace their potential and transcend societal limitations. The presence of film personalities Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan further elevated the event, offering participants an inspiring touch of glamour and encouragement.
