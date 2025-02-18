Vietnam's Sweeping Government Reform: Cutting Bureaucracy to Boost Efficiency

In a decisive move to streamline governmental efficiency, Vietnam's National Assembly is set to approve a comprehensive reform plan aimed at cutting up to 20% of government bodies. This reform is seen as a necessary step to reduce costs and improve administrative performance.

The bold strategy, which includes merging multiple ministries and state television channels, promises not just monetary savings but also a more efficient state apparatus. The plan has received substantial support from investors and diplomats, though they anticipate short-term administrative delays. Government assurances highlight that project approvals will remain unaffected.

This measure aligns with worldwide post-pandemic cost-cutting efforts observed in countries like Argentina and the United States. The restructuring is expected to impact 100,000 state officials, with the emphasis on eliminating underperformance from the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)