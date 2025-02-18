Left Menu

Vietnam's Sweeping Government Reform: Cutting Bureaucracy to Boost Efficiency

Vietnam's National Assembly will approve a reform plan reducing government bodies by up to 20% to enhance efficiency and cut costs. The consolidation will merge ministries and reduce state TV channels without affecting project approvals. The plan is welcomed but may lead to short-term delays. Similar reforms are noted globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:35 IST
Vietnam's Sweeping Government Reform: Cutting Bureaucracy to Boost Efficiency
  • Vietnam

In a decisive move to streamline governmental efficiency, Vietnam's National Assembly is set to approve a comprehensive reform plan aimed at cutting up to 20% of government bodies. This reform is seen as a necessary step to reduce costs and improve administrative performance.

The bold strategy, which includes merging multiple ministries and state television channels, promises not just monetary savings but also a more efficient state apparatus. The plan has received substantial support from investors and diplomats, though they anticipate short-term administrative delays. Government assurances highlight that project approvals will remain unaffected.

This measure aligns with worldwide post-pandemic cost-cutting efforts observed in countries like Argentina and the United States. The restructuring is expected to impact 100,000 state officials, with the emphasis on eliminating underperformance from the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

