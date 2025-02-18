India and Italy Strengthen Ties, Eye Collaborative Growth

India and Italy engaged in high-level discussions in New Delhi aiming to bolster cooperation in critical sectors such as agriculture, defense, space, infrastructure, and transport. Piyush Goyal, India's Union Commerce Minister, met with Maria Tripodi, Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and Antonio Bartoli, the Italian Ambassador to India, to explore avenues for increasing bilateral trade and strengthening ties in these vital areas.

On social media, Minister Goyal hailed the meeting as 'productive,' underscoring both nations' commitment to enhancing economic relations. He mentioned deliberations on expanding trade ties and collaborating in key sectors like agriculture, defense, and infrastructure.

Goyal also held a virtual discussion with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union's Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, focusing on fostering future engagement and exploring new opportunities for strengthening the India-EU partnership. The minister expressed his anticipation for Sefcovic's forthcoming visit to India.

In additional talks, Goyal met with Soren Toft, CEO of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and Deepak Tewari, Managing Director of MSC Agency India. They emphasized the significant growth potential within India's shipping and logistics sector, highlighting investment opportunities in inland container terminals, shipbuilding, and deep-sea partnerships. Policy reforms aimed at enhancing India's maritime competitiveness were also discussed.

The involvement of MSC, one of the world's largest shipping firms, in India's trade logistics signifies potential major advancements in the country's maritime infrastructure. These engagements are indicative of India's active international trade efforts and align with its broad economic growth strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)