India and Qatar: A Partnership Beyond Competition

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the complementary nature of India and Qatar's economies at the India-Qatar Business Forum. He highlighted potential areas of collaboration, marked by two Memorandums of Understanding, focusing on sustainability, entrepreneurship, and energy to strengthen economic and bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:59 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the India-Qatar Business Forum, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal underscored the harmonious economic relationship between India and Qatar. Goyal stressed that both nations enhance each other's capabilities rather than compete, laying a foundation for future prosperity and growth.

The Forum, a collaborative effort by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, also saw the participation of Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Bin Faisal Al Thani, Qatar's Commerce and Industry Minister. Goyal praised Qatar for its cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic and the strong bonds shared between the two countries.

Highlighting critical sectors, Goyal pinpointed sustainability, entrepreneurship, and energy as essential components for the bilateral partnership's development. He mentioned India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and hinted at significant Qatari investments, alongside collaborative technology initiatives, as cornerstones that will define future trade and investment relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

