Indian Stock Markets Witness Tepid Opening Amid FPI Pressure

Indian stocks opened flat as foreign investor outflows maintain downward pressure. Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reported slight gains, while experts predict continued stagnation due to subdued earnings and high valuations. Nifty IT emerged as a sole gainer sector, while broader Asian markets posted mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:04 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Monday, Indian stock markets began the day with negligible changes as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows continued to affect market sentiment adversely. The Nifty 50 index saw a marginal rise, opening at 22,963.65 with a gain of just 4.15 points or 0.02 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex marginally increased by 31.98 points or 0.04 percent, opening at 76,028.84.

Market analysts have expressed concerns over the persisting foreign outflows, which seem unlikely to abate soon, ensuring pressure remains on the markets. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, highlighted significant losses in the broader indices, emphasizing the challenging market conditions. The Nifty Small Cap100 and 250 indices have seen declines of over 23-24 percent, with no immediate catalysts visible to reverse FPI outflows due to soft earnings and high valuations.

However, selective buying at lower levels allowed Indian markets to close in the green, breaking an eight-day losing streak, thanks to significant contra buying in heavyweights. The Nifty IT was the only sector showing positivity, whereas other indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) experienced declines. In the broader Asian context, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 1.79 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.48 percent, in contrast to South Korea's 0.61 percent rise and Taiwan Weighted's flat performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

