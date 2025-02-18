Indian Stock Markets Witness Tepid Opening Amid FPI Pressure

On Monday, Indian stock markets began the day with negligible changes as foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows continued to affect market sentiment adversely. The Nifty 50 index saw a marginal rise, opening at 22,963.65 with a gain of just 4.15 points or 0.02 percent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex marginally increased by 31.98 points or 0.04 percent, opening at 76,028.84.

Market analysts have expressed concerns over the persisting foreign outflows, which seem unlikely to abate soon, ensuring pressure remains on the markets. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, highlighted significant losses in the broader indices, emphasizing the challenging market conditions. The Nifty Small Cap100 and 250 indices have seen declines of over 23-24 percent, with no immediate catalysts visible to reverse FPI outflows due to soft earnings and high valuations.

However, selective buying at lower levels allowed Indian markets to close in the green, breaking an eight-day losing streak, thanks to significant contra buying in heavyweights. The Nifty IT was the only sector showing positivity, whereas other indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) experienced declines. In the broader Asian context, Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged by 1.79 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.48 percent, in contrast to South Korea's 0.61 percent rise and Taiwan Weighted's flat performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)