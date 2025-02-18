India's Economic Revival: A Turning Point Amid Government Spending

In a recent projection, ICRA forecasted a 6.4% growth in India's GDP for the December quarter, citing a surge in government expenditure amid variable consumption patterns.

The Indian economy displayed a 6.7% growth rate during the April-June span, which decelerated to a seven-quarter low of 5.4% in the September quarter, attributed to constrained government capital expenditure owing to general elections and diminishing consumption demand.

Aditi Nayar, ICRA Chief Economist, highlighted that India's Q3 FY2025 economic performance was bolstered by an upswing in aggregate government spending on capital and revenue expenditure, along with a rebound in merchandise exports and promising kharif crop outputs, which helped mitigate rural sentiment issues.

Although consumer-focused sectors experienced an uptick during festive times, urban consumer sentiment saw a marginal decrease. Mining and electricity sectors displayed recovery after facing weather-related disruptions last quarter.

Overall, ICRA anticipates an upturn in GDP and GVA expansion for Q3 FY2025 compared to the previous quarter's seven-quarter low. The performance could, however, fall short of the NSO's preliminary estimates for Q1 FY2025.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) is set to release October-December growth figures and the second advance GDP estimates for the fiscal year on February 28.

Previously, the NSO's initial GDP growth forecasts estimated a modest 6.4% rate for the current fiscal year, with the RBI predicting slightly better growth at 6.6%.

ICRA's projections, reflected by a climb from 5.4% in the previous quarter, underscore the influence of augmented government spending amid divergent consumption patterns.

Investment activities in India also registered growth in Q3, indicated by year-on-year gains across various investment-related indicators compared to Q2. This included output in capital goods, infrastructure equipment, engineering exports, and center-state capital expenditures, with a notable rise in government capex to a six-quarter high of 47.7% in Q3 from 10.3% previously.

