Pingyi County: China's Canned Goods Capital Leading Rural Revitalization

Pingyi County, dubbed China's Canned Goods Capital, has emerged as a hub of canned produce processing since its development began in the 1980s. The locale's industry handles an impressive 900,000 tons annually, earning it a prestigious national title.

Hosting 115 businesses, Pingyi County produces diverse canned products, exporting to over 30 countries. Companies like Qiwei and Huihuang lead the international market expansion, forming a robust and varied trade network that accounts for over 80% of total exports.

Recent years have seen Pingyi County aspiring to become China's largest canned goods industrial cluster. An efficient supply chain, capable of fully processing seasonal produce into canned goods within six hours, underscores this ambition. This innovation fosters rural revitalization and boosts local prosperity by securing a pivotal role in the global canning industry.

