Race for Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO Heats Up

Norway's central bank has received 82 applications for the CEO position at its significant sovereign wealth fund. Among the applicants is the current CEO, Nicolai Tangen, who plans to reapply as he believes his work at the fund is still ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:47 IST
Norwegian central bank Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a significant development, Norway's central bank announced the receipt of 82 applications for the CEO position of the nation's expansive sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday.

Among those vying for the role is current CEO Nicolai Tangen, who, having declared last year his intention to continue, seeks another term.

Tangen has expressed the belief that his work is unfinished, highlighting the fund's ongoing initiatives and the importance of stability in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

