Ironies and Concerns: Kharge's Critique on Modi's Economic Policies

In a pointed critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assertion that the Indian economy is thriving with good returns. Kharge labeled the Modi government's approach as 'visionless' and accused it of causing severe economic decline.

Kharge highlighted a staggering Rs 45 lakh crore market value loss and a decline in Nifty 50 profits. He attributed foreign investors' exodus to over Rs 1.56 lakh crore in stock sales. With the rupee at 87 and imports soaring, Kharge criticized Modi's trade policies as disastrous.

Drawing comparisons, Kharge noted limited export growth under Modi's leadership and job reductions despite significant corporate tax cuts. He warned of challenges like youth unemployment, falling consumption, and a struggling manufacturing sector, blaming what he termed as an ineffective government.

