Ironies and Concerns: Kharge's Critique on Modi's Economic Policies
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claims about India's economic health. He highlighted significant stock market losses, a rising trade deficit, and stagnant export growth under Modi's government. Kharge warned of worsening economic conditions and questioned the impact of Modi's policies on jobs and manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assertion that the Indian economy is thriving with good returns. Kharge labeled the Modi government's approach as 'visionless' and accused it of causing severe economic decline.
Kharge highlighted a staggering Rs 45 lakh crore market value loss and a decline in Nifty 50 profits. He attributed foreign investors' exodus to over Rs 1.56 lakh crore in stock sales. With the rupee at 87 and imports soaring, Kharge criticized Modi's trade policies as disastrous.
Drawing comparisons, Kharge noted limited export growth under Modi's leadership and job reductions despite significant corporate tax cuts. He warned of challenges like youth unemployment, falling consumption, and a struggling manufacturing sector, blaming what he termed as an ineffective government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Sees Robust Export Growth in January
Boosting MSME Export Growth: Government Unveils New Support Schemes
Mitsu Chem Plast Achieves 110% Export Growth, Expands Global Footprint
Record Imports and Widening Trade Deficit: A Balancing Act
U.S. Trade Deficit Hits Record High Amid Tariff Tensions