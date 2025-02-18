Left Menu

Qatar-India Economic Alliance: A Growth Trajectory Under Free Trade Talks

Dr. R Seetharaman discusses the burgeoning economic partnership between Qatar and India, highlighting trade and investment growth, workforce contributions, and the potential implications of the GCC-India Free Trade Agreement. Projected trade volume is set to soar to USD 25 billion within a few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:46 IST
Qatar-India Economic Alliance: A Growth Trajectory Under Free Trade Talks
Dr Seetharaman, Former CEO, Doha Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discussion, Dr. R Seetharaman, the former CEO of Doha Bank and President of SSDD, highlighted the burgeoning economic partnership between Qatar and India. He pointed out the significant expansion in trade, investment opportunities, and the promising prospects under the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and India.

Dr. Seetharaman remarked on the dynamic economic relations shared by India and Qatar, stating, "It's a growing relationship." With bilateral trade topping USD 18.4 billion, driven by USD 16.8 billion in oil, gas, and petrochemical imports, the two nations are witnessing an economic upswing. He further noted India's export contribution of over $2 billion, particularly in plants, machinery, and apparel, and emphasized the importance of the Indian workforce exceeding 840,000 in Qatar.

Projected growth across sectors such as trade, investments, and financial services was underscored. Dr. Seetharaman remarked, "India is set for significant growth, boasting a GDP increase of 6.5 to 7 percent annually over the next two decades." He proposed that Qatar can benefit from investing in India's infrastructure projects, thanks to its stable economic environment and skilled workforce. This stability, alongside potential Gulf involvement, could significantly boost FTA negotiations and bilateral trade, which Dr. Seetharaman predicted could reach USD 25 billion soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025