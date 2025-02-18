Left Menu

ALPA India Highlights Alleged Anticompetitive Practices Between Major Airlines

ALPA India has raised concerns regarding Air India and IndiGo allegedly not hiring pilots from one another, flagging this potential agreement to the civil aviation ministry. The move, if true, poses legal and ethical issues concerning employment and fair competition within India's fast-growing aviation sector.

  • Country:
  • India

ALPA India has alleged that Air India and IndiGo might be secretly agreeing not to hire pilots from each other, a practice that could impede fair competition in the aviation industry.

This concern has been formally communicated to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu through a letter, highlighting the potential legal and ethical ramifications of such an arrangement if it exists.

The pilots' association, representing over 800 pilots, stresses the need for fair employment practices especially as India's aviation market expands rapidly, with over 1,800 aircraft currently on order.

