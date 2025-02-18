ALPA India Highlights Alleged Anticompetitive Practices Between Major Airlines
ALPA India has raised concerns regarding Air India and IndiGo allegedly not hiring pilots from one another, flagging this potential agreement to the civil aviation ministry. The move, if true, poses legal and ethical issues concerning employment and fair competition within India's fast-growing aviation sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
ALPA India has alleged that Air India and IndiGo might be secretly agreeing not to hire pilots from each other, a practice that could impede fair competition in the aviation industry.
This concern has been formally communicated to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu through a letter, highlighting the potential legal and ethical ramifications of such an arrangement if it exists.
The pilots' association, representing over 800 pilots, stresses the need for fair employment practices especially as India's aviation market expands rapidly, with over 1,800 aircraft currently on order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League: A New Era in Athletic Competition
PMIS Pilot Project Paves Path for Youth Employment
Vikramjit Sahney Advocates Manufacturing Boost to Combat Unemployment
Tesla's Decline: Elon Musk's Influence Amidst Fierce Competition
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Boom: Navigating Competition and Future Growth