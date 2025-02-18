Left Menu

LG Electronics India's IPO Roadshow: A $1.5 Billion Investment Opportunity

LG Electronics launches roadshows to promote its Indian unit's IPO, offering 10.18 crore shares at 15% stake, potentially raising $1.5 billion. The IPO, solely an offer for sale by LG's parent company, will not see new funds for the Indian arm, as per DRHP filings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:30 IST
LG Electronics has initiated a series of roadshows to promote its Indian unit's forthcoming initial public offering (IPO). The South Korean conglomerate plans to sell more than 10.18 crore shares, equating to a 15% stake, aiming to raise up to USD 1.5 billion, according to industry sources.

Commencing in Mumbai, the roadshow will expand to other cities to attract potential investors. The company's spokesperson refrained from commenting on the exact details, stating the draft red herring prospectus filed with SEBI is under review.

Filed on December 6, 2024, the IPO will feature an offer for sale of 10.18 crore equity shares by LG Electronics Inc, with no new issue component. Proceeds from the sale will go to the South Korean parent company, while LG Electronics India will not gain direct funds from the IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

