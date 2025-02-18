Metro Kolkata's East-West Corridor Closure for Critical CBTC Tests

Metro Railway in Kolkata will suspend services along the East-West corridor for four days, starting February 20. This suspension aims to facilitate comprehensive testing of the communication-based train control (CBTC) system, crucial for commencing full operations along the Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V stretch.

The scheduled closure marks the second such suspension, designed to ensure optimal CBTC system functionality after tunneling activities between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. Past interruptions include a similar four-day halt from February 13 to trial the advanced communication system.

Currently, the corridor operates two separate sections, due to delayed work caused by previous tunneling incidents. Despite the shutdown affecting this corridor, the Blue, Purple, and Orange Lines of the Metro will remain fully operational during the testing period.

