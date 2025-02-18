Left Menu

Metro Kolkata's East-West Corridor Closure for Critical CBTC Tests

Metro Railway's East-West Corridor in Kolkata will shut for four days from February 20 to test the communication-based train control system across the Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V stretch. This testing follows previous closures and prepares for full operation this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:46 IST
Metro Kolkata's East-West Corridor Closure for Critical CBTC Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Metro Railway in Kolkata will suspend services along the East-West corridor for four days, starting February 20. This suspension aims to facilitate comprehensive testing of the communication-based train control (CBTC) system, crucial for commencing full operations along the Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V stretch.

The scheduled closure marks the second such suspension, designed to ensure optimal CBTC system functionality after tunneling activities between Esplanade and Sealdah stations. Past interruptions include a similar four-day halt from February 13 to trial the advanced communication system.

Currently, the corridor operates two separate sections, due to delayed work caused by previous tunneling incidents. Despite the shutdown affecting this corridor, the Blue, Purple, and Orange Lines of the Metro will remain fully operational during the testing period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025