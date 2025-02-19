Left Menu

Black Box Clues: Unraveling Toronto's Jet Flip Mystery

Canadian investigators retrieved 'black boxes' from a Delta Air Lines regional jet that flipped during a windy landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring 21 people. The Transportation Safety Board is analyzing the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to determine the cause of the incident.

Canadian investigators have successfully retrieved the 'black boxes' from a regional jet that astonishingly flipped upside down during a turbulent landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Canada's busiest airport, on Monday. The incident resulted in injuries to 21 of the 80 passengers on board.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is at the forefront of the investigation, aiming to uncover the reasons behind the unexpected maneuvers of the CRJ900 aircraft, which was operated by Delta Air Line's Endeavor Air subsidiary. The dramatic event has raised significant concerns about flight safety in adverse weather conditions.

Ken Webster, a senior investigator with the TSB, reported via video that the crucial cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been sent to the agency's lab. The analysis of these devices will provide vital insights into what happened to Flight DL4819 during its journey from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Toronto.

