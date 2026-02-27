Mexico Battles to Reclaim Cultural Heritage from French Auction

The Mexican government has initiated a legal battle against French auction house Millon over the planned sale of 40 pre-Colombian artifacts that Mexico claims as part of its cultural heritage. Culture Secretary Claudia Curiel confirmed legal proceedings have begun to stop the auction and ensure the artifacts' return.

According to Curiel, protecting cultural heritage is a national responsibility and crucial to historical justice. The collection, named "Les Empires de Lumiere," is scheduled for auction in Paris, but Mexico's anthropology institute, INAH, identifies these artifacts as protected under Mexican law, making their export illegal since 1827.

Mexico's consistent efforts to recover its stolen cultural artifacts continue to face challenges. Despite reaching agreements with some governments, others have resulted in prolonged disputes. The country previously contested Millon's 2023 sale of 83 artifacts amidst allegations of illicit extraction, though Millon insists on the legality of its auction actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)