New Zealand Slashes Rates: A Strategic Move to Bolster Economy

On Wednesday, New Zealand's central bank made a bold move by cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 3.75%. This decision aims to breathe life into a struggling economy while market experts anticipate further reductions as inflation moderates.

This move by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aligns with the expectations of a recent Reuters poll, in which 32 out of 33 economists predicted such an outcome at the central bank's fourth consecutive rate-cutting meeting.

Since August, the RBNZ has slashed rates by a total of 175 basis points. The decrease in inflation has given policymakers the room to continue their efforts in easing borrowing costs, a much-needed boost for an economy attempting to claw its way out of a recessionary phase.

