Left Menu

New Zealand Slashes Rates: A Strategic Move to Bolster Economy

New Zealand's central bank reduced its benchmark rate drastically to revitalize a sluggish economy. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision met expectations, marking the fourth consecutive rate cut. As inflation slows, the bank aims to further ease borrowing costs, providing relief for the recession-hit economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 06:36 IST
New Zealand Slashes Rates: A Strategic Move to Bolster Economy

On Wednesday, New Zealand's central bank made a bold move by cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 3.75%. This decision aims to breathe life into a struggling economy while market experts anticipate further reductions as inflation moderates.

This move by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aligns with the expectations of a recent Reuters poll, in which 32 out of 33 economists predicted such an outcome at the central bank's fourth consecutive rate-cutting meeting.

Since August, the RBNZ has slashed rates by a total of 175 basis points. The decrease in inflation has given policymakers the room to continue their efforts in easing borrowing costs, a much-needed boost for an economy attempting to claw its way out of a recessionary phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025