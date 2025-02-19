Tensions Soar Over Dangerous Air Manoeuvres in the South China Sea
The United States has criticized a Chinese navy helicopter's dangerous actions near a Philippine aircraft patrolling the Scarborough Shoal. This incident has heightened tensions between China and the Philippines over disputed territories in the South China Sea. The Philippines seeks to address the issue diplomatically.
The United States has condemned the "dangerous" manoeuvres of a Chinese navy helicopter, which endangered the safety of a Philippine government aircraft patrolling Scarborough Shoal, a contested maritime area in the South China Sea.
US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, urged China to avoid coercive measures and resolve disputes peacefully, following Manila's accusation against the Chinese navy of conducting "unprofessional and reckless" flight operations. The Philippines expressed grave concerns and intends to lodge a diplomatic complaint.
The incident has reignited tensions in the region, where China and the Philippines have sparred over conflicting territorial claims. The Scarborough Shoal is a focal point of these disputes, with both nations asserting sovereignty. Despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that rejected China's extensive claims in the South China Sea, Beijing remains unyielding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
