Vietnam Boosts Growth Target, Advances Infrastructure Initiatives

Vietnam's National Assembly approved a higher economic growth target and major infrastructure projects, including nuclear power plants and a China rail link. These initiatives aim to increase Vietnam's economic growth to 8% by 2025. Additionally, policies to develop nuclear power and Starlink's entry into the local market were sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:54 IST
In a significant move, Vietnam's National Assembly has sanctioned an increased economic growth target for this year. The decision also encompasses backing for major infrastructure endeavors, notably the country's first nuclear power plants and a new railway connection to China.

The assembly approved an ambitious growth target for 2025, upping it to at least 8% from the prior 6.5%-7% range. The government underscored the need to maintain macroeconomic stability and control inflation, aiming to keep it between 4.5% and 5% this year.

Parliament has greenlit the construction of a railway linking northern Vietnam to China, a project pegged at $8.3 billion. Additionally, policies for developing nuclear power and amendments to permit Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet services were also passed. Efforts to streamline bureaucracy were echoed in plans to cut up to a fifth of government bodies.

