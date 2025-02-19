Indian Stock Markets Open Lower Amid Geopolitical and Economic Turmoil

On Wednesday, the Indian stock markets started on a lower note, influenced by mixed global cues and apprehensions over US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. The BSE Sensex witnessed a decline, beginning the trading session at a low of 75,787.27. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened in negative territory, starting the day at 22,847.25.

In the opening hour, market trends showed that approximately 788 stocks advanced, whereas a larger number of 1,403 stocks declined, with 147 remaining unchanged. On the NSE, stocks such as Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, NTPC, JSW Steel, and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerged as major gainers. Conversely, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, ICICI Bank, and Trent were identified as top losers.

Market analysts anticipate that volatility will remain high amid ongoing US tariff-related issues. "We foresee challenges stemming from geopolitical risks, tariff wars, currency devaluations, and persistent inflation, all potentially exacerbated by policy protectionism," remarked Ajay Bagga, a market and banking expert. Bagga also highlighted concerns over foreign investment patterns, suggesting that the Indian markets might witness further downturns amid persistent FPI selling pressures.

Addressing the market sentiment, Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, noted that while recent support was observed in the Nifty's 22,700 - 22,800 range, a substantial recovery remains uncertain unless the benchmark surpasses the 23,235 marker. Pharma stocks appeared to be under pressure following President Trump's reiteration of a 25% tariff on the sector. However, the broader market saw an initial rebound with notable activity in the defense sector. (ANI)

