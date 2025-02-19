ACKO Drive Accelerates Car Buying with 'Express Delivery'

ACKO Drive, a premier online platform for car purchases in India, has introduced the 'Express Delivery' option, promising to deliver vehicles in under 15 days. This move aims to enhance the convenience and efficiency of the car buying process for customers.

By collaborating with a network of dealers, ACKO Drive ensures the most competitive pricing in the market. The company not only promises quick deliveries but also supports customers with financial services and used car exchanges. This comprehensive approach streamlines the documentation process and keeps customers informed throughout their buying journey.

Aimed at transforming the Indian car market amid growing demand for personal vehicles, this feature underscores ACKO Drive's commitment to customer satisfaction through best pricing, quick delivery, and transparent operations. The initiative is supported by industry giants such as Amazon and Accel Partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)