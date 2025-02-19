Left Menu

Rajasthan Budget Unveiled: Major Focus on Employment and Infrastructure

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari presented the state's 2025-26 Budget, focusing on employment and water supply projects. Announcements included the construction of nine expressways, recruitment for 1.25 lakh government posts, and a significant capital expenditure increase. The government aims for a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari unveiled the Budget for the financial year 2025-26, highlighting the administration's commitment to employment and water supply projects. Key initiatives include constructing nine greenfield expressways and recruiting 1.25 lakh individuals for government posts in the upcoming year.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also manages the finance portfolio, emphasized the strides made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that public trust in the government has been validated by notable developmental achievements in its inaugural year.

Kumari also reported that under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership, the GDP is projected to soar beyond Rs 19,89,000 crore in 2025-26. The administration aims to establish a USD 350 billion economy by 2030, with plans to enhance capital expenditure significantly and develop new infrastructural projects. Additionally, 2 lakh new homes will receive drinking water connections, bolstered by a Rs 400 crore investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

