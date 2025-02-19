Tragic Road Accidents Claim Eight Lives in Jharkhand
Eight people were killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih district. Six died in a collision in Madhuban, while two perished in Bagodar. Identification of all the victims is underway, with some already identified by police.
Eight lives were tragically lost in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Giridih district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The first accident occurred late Tuesday night in Madhuban, claiming six lives.
The victims included four individuals in a vehicle and two on a motorcycle. Officials have identified three of the four-wheeler's passengers and both motorcycle riders.
A second incident early on Wednesday in Bagodar resulted in two additional fatalities after a motorcycle collided with an electric pole, also injuring another person.
(With inputs from agencies.)
