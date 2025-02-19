Severe Collision on Budaun-Meerut Highway Leaves 17 Injured
A severe collision between a roadways bus and a sugarcane-loaded tractor-trolley occurred at the Jahangirabad crossroads, injuring 17 people. The accident happened early Wednesday on the Budaun-Meerut Highway when the vehicles collided head-on. Emergency services promptly responded, and the injured were taken to medical facilities.
- Country:
- India
A devastating crash on the Budaun-Meerut Highway early Wednesday left 17 people seriously injured. The collision involved a roadways bus and a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane.
The incident occurred at the Jahangirabad crossroads around 4:30 AM, as the bus traveled from Budaun to Delhi and struck the tractor-trolley head-on. Sahaswan Circle Officer Karmveer Singh confirmed the details.
Local residents promptly alerted authorities, and emergency services swiftly arrived. The injured were initially treated at Sahaswan Community Health Center before being transferred to the district hospital. Efforts are ongoing to locate the drivers who fled the scene, according to SHO Rajendra Bahadur Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
