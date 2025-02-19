AI Surge Bolsters Chinese Markets Amid Tech Profit-Taking in Hong Kong
Chinese markets saw an upswing driven by gains in AI-related stocks, despite tech profit-taking in Hong Kong. The blue-chip CSI 300 index went up by 0.7%, with tech stocks leading the rise. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's market saw a slight dip as investors booked profits on technology shares.
In a demonstration of robust investor confidence, China's key stock indices rallied upward on Wednesday, primarily buoyed by artificial intelligence stocks. This contrasted with Hong Kong's market, where investors opted to take profits from soaring tech stocks.
The blue-chip CSI 300 index climbed 0.7%, alongside a 0.8% increase in the Shanghai Composite Index. However, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slipped by 0.1%, dampened by a sell-off in technology shares after their recent robust performance.
AI-related and tech shares led the charge in China's stock market, with notable gains from Unitree Robotics and concept stocks. Despite a slight downturn concerning companies like Alibaba, market sentiment remains positive, with any potential pullbacks expected to be minor.
