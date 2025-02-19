Left Menu

Power Grid Gets Green Light for Transmission Projects

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) transferred two vital transmission projects to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), marking a significant step in India's power infrastructure development. PGCIL will develop and operate the projects through a competitive bidding process, enhancing India's energy distribution capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:21 IST
Power Grid Gets Green Light for Transmission Projects
RECPDCL Handovers 2 No. of SPVs of Transmission Projects (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has officially transferred two key transmission projects to the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). This transfer occurred on February 18 in Gurugram, as detailed in an official release from the Ministry of Power's Maharatna CPSU.

PGCIL secured the role of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to develop the projects on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis. This was achieved through a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process managed by RECPDCL, the designated Bid Process Coordinator.

The projects are pivotal for enhancing transformation capacity at Karnataka's Bidar Pooling Station and at KPS1 & KPS2 substations in Gujarat. This advancement will aid in power evacuation from renewable generators. RECPDCL continues to support the power sector with expert consultancy and project implementation, covering several state utilities and Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025