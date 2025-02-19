Power Grid Gets Green Light for Transmission Projects

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has officially transferred two key transmission projects to the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). This transfer occurred on February 18 in Gurugram, as detailed in an official release from the Ministry of Power's Maharatna CPSU.

PGCIL secured the role of Transmission Service Provider (TSP) to develop the projects on a Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis. This was achieved through a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process managed by RECPDCL, the designated Bid Process Coordinator.

The projects are pivotal for enhancing transformation capacity at Karnataka's Bidar Pooling Station and at KPS1 & KPS2 substations in Gujarat. This advancement will aid in power evacuation from renewable generators. RECPDCL continues to support the power sector with expert consultancy and project implementation, covering several state utilities and Union Territories.

