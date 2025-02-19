Left Menu

Ola Electric Renegotiates Contracts Amid Consumer Complaints

Ola Electric is renegotiating its contracts with vehicle registration agencies Rosmerta Digital Services and Shimnit India, impacting the VAHAN portal registrations temporarily. While sales remain unaffected, the company also addresses over 10,000 consumer complaints as sought by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:21 IST
Ola Electric announced Wednesday that it is renegotiating contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, which will temporarily impact registrations on the government's VAHAN portal. However, the company clarified that their vehicle sales will remain unaffected by this change.

The revisions with Rosmerta Digital Services Private Ltd and Shimnit India Private Ltd are part of Ola Electric's strategy to overhaul its sales process. The temporary disruption in registration numbers on the VAHAN portal is expected to resolve in the coming weeks, assuring robust sales in February 2025.

Additionally, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked for further documentation from Ola Electric, related to over 10,000 consumer complaints. The company stated that a high percentage of these issues have been resolved, amidst ongoing investigations into alleged violations, including misleading advertising and unfair trade practices.

