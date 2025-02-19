Trump's Tariffs: A Blow to India's Pharmaceutical Giants

In a move that could reshape global pharmaceutical trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Tuesday to enforce a '25% or higher' tariff on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports. The decision is expected to affect India's large-scale pharmaceutical industry, which is heavily dependent on the U.S. market.

India's generic drugmakers are among the major suppliers to the United States, contributing significantly to reducing healthcare costs. In fiscal 2024, Indian exports reached $8.7 billion, accounting for 31% of the nation's pharmaceutical exports. Research firm IQVIA reports that these generic drugs helped save the U.S. healthcare system $408 billion in 2022.

Some of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Biocon, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, and Zydus, draw a significant percentage of their revenue from the American market. How these companies navigate the impending tariffs remains to be seen, but potential strategies may involve passing costs to consumers and diversifying market portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)