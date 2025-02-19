Trump's Tariffs: A Blow to India's Pharmaceutical Giants
U.S. President Donald Trump's planned 25% tariff on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports may significantly impact India's pharmaceutical sector. Indian drugmakers, heavily reliant on the U.S. market, account for a substantial portion of generic drug supplies, providing affordable alternatives to costly innovative drugs.
In a move that could reshape global pharmaceutical trade dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Tuesday to enforce a '25% or higher' tariff on semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports. The decision is expected to affect India's large-scale pharmaceutical industry, which is heavily dependent on the U.S. market.
India's generic drugmakers are among the major suppliers to the United States, contributing significantly to reducing healthcare costs. In fiscal 2024, Indian exports reached $8.7 billion, accounting for 31% of the nation's pharmaceutical exports. Research firm IQVIA reports that these generic drugs helped save the U.S. healthcare system $408 billion in 2022.
Some of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Biocon, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, and Zydus, draw a significant percentage of their revenue from the American market. How these companies navigate the impending tariffs remains to be seen, but potential strategies may involve passing costs to consumers and diversifying market portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- India
- pharmaceutical
- U.S.
- generic drugs
- import
- levies
- drugmakers
- semiconductor
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. Secretary of State's Strategic Visit in El Salvador
Trump's Diplomatic Moves: U.S. Cuts Ties with U.N. Agencies
Fracking Executive Chris Wright Confirmed as U.S. Energy Secretary Amid Climate Policy Shifts
High Stakes in TikTok's Future Amidst U.S. Strategic Moves
Leadership Change at Liberty Energy as Wright Takes on U.S. Energy Secretary Role