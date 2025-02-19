Tragic Collision Claims Family Returning from Maha Kumbh
A tragic car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district resulted in the deaths of a couple and their daughter, while two other family members were injured. The family was returning to Mumbai from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj when their car collided with a truck on National Highway No. 30.
A fatal accident in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district claimed the lives of a couple and their daughter. The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the family was on their way back to Mumbai from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to Maihar Kotwali police.
The speeding vehicle lost control before colliding with a stationary truck on National Highway No. 30 near Narora village, approximately 20 km from the district headquarters. Three family members, identified as Sunil Kumar Upadhyay, his wife Sarojita, and their daughter Sneha, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other family members sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the crash.
