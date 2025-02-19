Global Markets Knocked by Trump's Tariff War
Global stocks edged lower as investors reacted to U.S. President Trump's tariff threats on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos. Despite initial dip in European markets, traders viewed these tariffs as bargaining strategies. Meanwhile, U.S. and European indexes saw mixed results influenced by inflation data and defense spending expectations.
On Wednesday, global stocks experienced a slight downturn, though they remained near record highs. This comes as investors processed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeting sectors like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos.
While European stocks initially lost ground, particularly after data on rising UK inflation and diminishing gains in drugmakers and miners, market responses were largely muted. Analysts suggest these threats are seen more as negotiation tactics rather than drastic economic shifts.
The anticipation of increased defense spending in Europe, prompted by geopolitical tensions, pushed arm manufacturers' shares to historic levels. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a record high overnight, despite fluctuating futures and profit-taking in Asian tech stocks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SBI Projects Easing Inflation by FY25 Amid Fiscal Challenges
Fiscal Maneuvers: India's Bid for Inflation Control and Export Boost
Sanctions and Scarcity: Russia's Inflation Dilemma
Orban's Economic Gamble: Can Fidesz Survive the Inflation Storm?
India's Services Sector Growth Slows, But Job Creation Rises Amid Inflation