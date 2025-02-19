Left Menu

Global Markets Knocked by Trump's Tariff War

Global stocks edged lower as investors reacted to U.S. President Trump's tariff threats on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos. Despite initial dip in European markets, traders viewed these tariffs as bargaining strategies. Meanwhile, U.S. and European indexes saw mixed results influenced by inflation data and defense spending expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, global stocks experienced a slight downturn, though they remained near record highs. This comes as investors processed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeting sectors like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos.

While European stocks initially lost ground, particularly after data on rising UK inflation and diminishing gains in drugmakers and miners, market responses were largely muted. Analysts suggest these threats are seen more as negotiation tactics rather than drastic economic shifts.

The anticipation of increased defense spending in Europe, prompted by geopolitical tensions, pushed arm manufacturers' shares to historic levels. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a record high overnight, despite fluctuating futures and profit-taking in Asian tech stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

