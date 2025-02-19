Global Markets Knocked by Trump's Tariff War

On Wednesday, global stocks experienced a slight downturn, though they remained near record highs. This comes as investors processed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeting sectors like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and autos.

While European stocks initially lost ground, particularly after data on rising UK inflation and diminishing gains in drugmakers and miners, market responses were largely muted. Analysts suggest these threats are seen more as negotiation tactics rather than drastic economic shifts.

The anticipation of increased defense spending in Europe, prompted by geopolitical tensions, pushed arm manufacturers' shares to historic levels. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 hit a record high overnight, despite fluctuating futures and profit-taking in Asian tech stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)