Slight Dip in American Confidence in Air Travel Safety Reflects Recent Incidents
A recent poll shows a slight decline in Americans' confidence in air travel safety and federal oversight. While 64% still consider it safe, this is down from 71% last year. Recent aviation incidents likely influenced this sentiment, with notable drops among Democrats and independents.
Confidence among Americans regarding air travel and federal safety agencies has experienced a slight decline over the past year, according to a recent poll. Despite this, a majority still consider air travel generally safe.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 64% of U.S. adults view plane travel as 'very safe' or 'somewhat safe', down from 71% the previous year. Dramatic incidents, such as a deadly collision in Washington D.C. and a plane malfunction over Oregon, may have contributed to the waning confidence.
Political affiliations play a role in trust levels, with independents and Democrats showing decreased confidence in both the safety of air travel and the government's ability to ensure it, especially following recent administrative changes from President Joe Biden to President Donald Trump.
