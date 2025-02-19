HT Labs Triumphs with 7 Wins at afaqs! Digies 2025 Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In a remarkable achievement, HT Labs has secured seven awards at the esteemed afaqs! Digies 2025 awards, solidifying its position as an industry leader in digital engagement and innovation. Recognized for pioneering platforms OTTplay Premium and Slurrp, HT Labs continues to raise the bar in content discovery and customer interaction.

Highlighting OTTplay Premium's accomplishments, the platform received bronze awards for Best Use of Instagram, Best Use of Video in PR, Best Innovation in Digital, and Best Use of Social Media Marketing. These accolades underscore OTTplay's impact in using curated content and AI-driven insights to captivate audiences and redefine digital consumption.

Similarly, Slurrp earned gold awards for Best Microsite and Best Use of Instagram, credited for its exceptional user experience and engaging culinary content. Additionally, its bronze in Best Consumer Engagement on Mobile emphasizes Slurrp's innovative approach to mobile user interaction. The awards affirm HT Labs' commitment to pushing digital boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)