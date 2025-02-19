Left Menu

Mastercard's Controversial Settlement Under Fire: British Consumers in Focus

Mastercard's settlement of a lawsuit brought by British consumers faces criticism, potentially impacting the UK's class action sector. The 200 million-pound settlement, much lower than the original 10 billion-pound claim, is opposed by funder Innsworth Capital. A British tribunal is set to rule on the contested settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:57 IST
Mastercard's Controversial Settlement Under Fire: British Consumers in Focus

Mastercard's agreement to resolve a landmark lawsuit by British consumers has come under fire, with potential implications for the UK's burgeoning class action sector. Critics voiced concerns on Wednesday over the dispute, which may deter funders from engaging in similar ventures.

The global payments giant announced in December a settlement for 200 million pounds, a fraction of the initially estimated 10 billion-pound lawsuit over card fees. If all 44 million claimants pursue payouts, they would receive about 2.27 pounds each, far below expectations.

Innsworth Capital, the lawsuit's funder, opposes the settlement, as it is set to receive half of the sum, with the other half intended for consumers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal in London will decide on this first contested settlement in Britain's relatively new class action framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025