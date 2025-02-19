Mastercard's Controversial Settlement Under Fire: British Consumers in Focus
Mastercard's settlement of a lawsuit brought by British consumers faces criticism, potentially impacting the UK's class action sector. The 200 million-pound settlement, much lower than the original 10 billion-pound claim, is opposed by funder Innsworth Capital. A British tribunal is set to rule on the contested settlement.
Mastercard's agreement to resolve a landmark lawsuit by British consumers has come under fire, with potential implications for the UK's burgeoning class action sector. Critics voiced concerns on Wednesday over the dispute, which may deter funders from engaging in similar ventures.
The global payments giant announced in December a settlement for 200 million pounds, a fraction of the initially estimated 10 billion-pound lawsuit over card fees. If all 44 million claimants pursue payouts, they would receive about 2.27 pounds each, far below expectations.
Innsworth Capital, the lawsuit's funder, opposes the settlement, as it is set to receive half of the sum, with the other half intended for consumers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal in London will decide on this first contested settlement in Britain's relatively new class action framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government's Rising Litigation Costs Highlight Fiscal Concerns
Litigation Showdown: IHH Healthcare vs Daiichi Sankyo in Billion-Dollar Claim
Parliament Passes Bill to Combat Litigation Abuse in Family Proceedings
Johnson & Johnson Faces Third Bankruptcy Litigation Test: A $10 Billion Gamble
Gardasil Litigation: Trial Halted Amid Kennedy's Controversial Confirmation