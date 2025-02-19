Mastercard's Controversial Settlement Under Fire: British Consumers in Focus

Mastercard's agreement to resolve a landmark lawsuit by British consumers has come under fire, with potential implications for the UK's burgeoning class action sector. Critics voiced concerns on Wednesday over the dispute, which may deter funders from engaging in similar ventures.

The global payments giant announced in December a settlement for 200 million pounds, a fraction of the initially estimated 10 billion-pound lawsuit over card fees. If all 44 million claimants pursue payouts, they would receive about 2.27 pounds each, far below expectations.

Innsworth Capital, the lawsuit's funder, opposes the settlement, as it is set to receive half of the sum, with the other half intended for consumers. The Competition Appeal Tribunal in London will decide on this first contested settlement in Britain's relatively new class action framework.

