Tragic Excursion: Students' Bus Overturns Near Munnar
Three students from Tamil Nadu died, and over thirty were injured after their bus overturned at Eco Point, Mattupetty. The victims, students of Scott Christian College, were on an excursion. The accident reportedly resulted from high speed. Some injured were taken to Theni medical college.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded near Munnar on Wednesday when a bus carrying students from Scott Christian College, Tamil Nadu, overturned at Eco Point in Mattupetty. The mishap resulted in the deaths of three students and injuries to over thirty others, according to police reports.
The deceased, identified as Aadika, Venika, and Suthan, all 19, hailed from Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district. The police suspect that high speed might have caused the bus to overturn during the group's excursion from Kanyakumari to Munnar.
Emergency responders transported two critically injured students to a medical college in Theni, while others with less severe injuries were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are investigating the accident to gather more details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
