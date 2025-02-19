Tragic Excursion: Students' Bus Overturns Near Munnar

A tragic incident unfolded near Munnar on Wednesday when a bus carrying students from Scott Christian College, Tamil Nadu, overturned at Eco Point in Mattupetty. The mishap resulted in the deaths of three students and injuries to over thirty others, according to police reports.

The deceased, identified as Aadika, Venika, and Suthan, all 19, hailed from Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district. The police suspect that high speed might have caused the bus to overturn during the group's excursion from Kanyakumari to Munnar.

Emergency responders transported two critically injured students to a medical college in Theni, while others with less severe injuries were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities are investigating the accident to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)