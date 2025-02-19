HT Labs Hits High Note with 7 Wins at afaqs! Digies 2025

HT Labs has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching seven awards at the prestigious afaqs! Digies 2025. This recognition underscores the company's innovation, creativity, and ability to engage customers effectively across digital platforms.

OTTplay Premium, a leading content discovery and streaming service, secured multiple bronze awards for its innovative use of Instagram, video storytelling in PR, and social media marketing. The platform excels in curating content and enhancing user engagement through data-driven insights and AI-powered recommendations.

Meanwhile, Slurrp, a premier food discovery platform, was distinguished with gold awards for its microsite and Instagram usage. The platform is celebrated for delivering personalized culinary experiences and mobile consumer engagement through vibrant community interactions and strategic content delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)