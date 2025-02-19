HT Labs Hits High Note with 7 Wins at afaqs! Digies 2025
HT Labs has been honored with seven awards in key categories at the afaqs! Digies 2025. Its platforms, OTTplay Premium and Slurrp, have been recognized for innovative digital engagement, setting industry benchmarks through creative content discovery, social media engagement, and pioneering user experience enhancements.
HT Labs has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching seven awards at the prestigious afaqs! Digies 2025. This recognition underscores the company's innovation, creativity, and ability to engage customers effectively across digital platforms.
OTTplay Premium, a leading content discovery and streaming service, secured multiple bronze awards for its innovative use of Instagram, video storytelling in PR, and social media marketing. The platform excels in curating content and enhancing user engagement through data-driven insights and AI-powered recommendations.
Meanwhile, Slurrp, a premier food discovery platform, was distinguished with gold awards for its microsite and Instagram usage. The platform is celebrated for delivering personalized culinary experiences and mobile consumer engagement through vibrant community interactions and strategic content delivery.
