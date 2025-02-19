Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Impact on Indian Pharma Exports

The US considering reciprocal tariffs on Indian pharmaceuticals could affect American consumers despite the industry's cautious optimism. India exports USD 8 billion in pharmaceuticals to the US annually. Indian generics have saved the US healthcare system USD 219 billion in 2022 alone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:36 IST
The prospect of the US imposing reciprocal tariffs on Indian pharmaceutical exports looms large, potentially impacting American consumers. While Indian pharmaceutical players remain cautiously optimistic, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) expressed concerns. Around USD 8 billion worth of pharmaceuticals are exported by India to the US each year.

Pharmexcil Director General Raja Bhanu highlighted the significant contribution of Indian medications to American healthcare savings, estimating USD 219 billion in 2022 alone. Looking ahead, this figure encompasses a projected USD 1.3 trillion in savings over the next five years, with generic drugs being a substantial part of these savings.

US regulatory pressures have emerged, with President Donald Trump emphasizing reciprocity on tariff structures. His administration perceives India as having high tariffs and trade barriers. This situation points to critical bilateral discussions surrounding trade policies amidst no current import duties on Indian pharmaceuticals in the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

