UK Finance Industry Pushes for Tax Incentive Overhaul
Global finance bosses urged Britain's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, to enhance tax incentives for UK investors and increase competitiveness. Discussions covered tax treatment of ISAs to encourage investments in stocks and bonds, cutting stamp duty, and adopting quicker securities trade settlements.
Top executives from leading global financial firms urged the UK's finance minister, Rachel Reeves, to enhance tax incentives to stimulate consumer investments and boost the UK's financial competitiveness, sources informed Reuters.
Executives discussed revamping the tax treatment of cash savings accounts to encourage investments in stocks and bonds. They also pushed for a reduction in stamp duty on stock investments and addressed the impact of recent budgetary moves targeting non-domiciled wealthy individuals.
Reeves, emphasizing a commitment to cutting red tape, laid out plans to reduce securities trade settlement times. These efforts align with a global trend towards faster, more efficient trading, with the UK's timeline set to be halved by October 2027.
