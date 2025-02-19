Revamping Railway Stations: New Holding Areas to Regulate Crowds

The Indian Railway Ministry has instructed RITES Ltd, an engineering consultancy public sector firm, to design permanent holding areas at five significant railway stations, including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

Minister Vaishnaw explained that the initiative is part of the Amrit Stations Redevelopment Programme, aiming to modernize railway stations with enhanced passenger amenities. Following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the ministry recognizes the urgent need for better crowd management strategies.

Sixty stations experiencing high footfall are set to benefit from these holding areas, alongside the development of a new crowd management manual. The ministry seeks to refine the flow of passengers, as demonstrated in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, ensuring safety and order during festivals and other high-traffic events.

