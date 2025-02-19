EU to Ease Sanctions on Syria: A Strategic Shift

The European Union is reportedly on the brink of suspending certain sanctions on Syria, focusing specifically on the energy, transport, and reconstruction sectors. This development emerges from a draft declaration disclosed to Reuters.

EU foreign ministers are slated to deliberate on this strategic shift during an upcoming meeting in Brussels on February 24. The declaration points out that the Council of the EU has opted to halt a range of restrictive measures, aiming to ease the associated financial and banking transactions.

As part of a cautious, step-by-step strategy, the Council will evaluate whether more sanctions should be lifted. This decision will depend on consistent monitoring of Syria's situation, ensuring that any suspensions remain justified and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)