EU to Ease Sanctions on Syria: A Strategic Shift

The European Union plans to suspend some sanctions on Syria related to energy, transport, and reconstruction. This move is outlined in a draft declaration and will be discussed by EU foreign ministers. The suspension aims to facilitate financial transactions and will be continually assessed.

Updated: 19-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is reportedly on the brink of suspending certain sanctions on Syria, focusing specifically on the energy, transport, and reconstruction sectors. This development emerges from a draft declaration disclosed to Reuters.

EU foreign ministers are slated to deliberate on this strategic shift during an upcoming meeting in Brussels on February 24. The declaration points out that the Council of the EU has opted to halt a range of restrictive measures, aiming to ease the associated financial and banking transactions.

As part of a cautious, step-by-step strategy, the Council will evaluate whether more sanctions should be lifted. This decision will depend on consistent monitoring of Syria's situation, ensuring that any suspensions remain justified and effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

