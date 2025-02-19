Left Menu

Delta CEO Ed Bastian Commends Crew's Response in Toronto Crash

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian praised the experienced flight crew involved in a regional jet incident in Toronto for their quick evacuation response. Despite the crash injuring 21 people, all are expected to recover. Investigations continue as experts analyze black boxes to understand the crash's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:22 IST
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian confidently addressed the recent aviation incident in Toronto, emphasizing the skill and training of the involved crew. The regional jet, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air, overturned upon landing, injuring 21 individuals. However, only one passenger remains hospitalized, and all are expected to survive.

Bastian lauded the flight team's swift evacuation efforts, demonstrating, as he put it, the rigorous safety training Delta pilots undergo. The CEO described the footage of the incident as "horrifying," underscoring the importance of Delta's comprehensive safety protocols.

Investigators have retrieved the black boxes for further analysis to determine the incident's cause. Despite the crash, Bastian reiterated air travel's safety, a sentiment echoed by other aviation officials. The incident also brings attention to the operational challenges during adverse weather conditions such as those in Toronto on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

