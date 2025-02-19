Delta CEO Ed Bastian Commends Crew's Response in Toronto Crash

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian confidently addressed the recent aviation incident in Toronto, emphasizing the skill and training of the involved crew. The regional jet, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air, overturned upon landing, injuring 21 individuals. However, only one passenger remains hospitalized, and all are expected to survive.

Bastian lauded the flight team's swift evacuation efforts, demonstrating, as he put it, the rigorous safety training Delta pilots undergo. The CEO described the footage of the incident as "horrifying," underscoring the importance of Delta's comprehensive safety protocols.

Investigators have retrieved the black boxes for further analysis to determine the incident's cause. Despite the crash, Bastian reiterated air travel's safety, a sentiment echoed by other aviation officials. The incident also brings attention to the operational challenges during adverse weather conditions such as those in Toronto on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)