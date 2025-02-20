Delta's Icy Ordeal: Safe Landings Amidst Chaos

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian emphasized the expertise of the crew involved in the recent Toronto airport incident, where a regional jet overturned upon landing, causing injuries to 21 passengers. Speaking to CBS, Bastian affirmed the crew's experience in wintry conditions and their prompt response to the emergency.

In the aftermath, Toronto's Pearson Airport continues to experience delays, with two runways remaining closed. The crash, which stemmed from challenging weather conditions, necessitated the closure of the busiest runway, affecting flight operations at Canada's largest airport.

Investigations are ongoing, with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada analyzing black box data. Despite this incident, Bastian assured the public of the safety of air travel, highlighting the Trump administration's efforts in strengthening air traffic control infrastructure. He also dismissed concerns over FAA layoffs, labeling them as non-critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)