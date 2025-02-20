High-Speed Rail: A New Era for Eastern Canada

An international consortium, including Air Canada and other major partners, has been awarded a C$3.9 billion contract to design a high-speed rail network in eastern Canada, according to a government announcement on Wednesday. This ambitious project will connect Quebec City to Toronto, reducing travel times substantially.

The proposed rail line will stretch approximately 1,000 km (620 miles) and reach speeds of up to 300 kph (186 mph). The development is aimed at alleviating delays caused by the current shared tracks for freight and passenger trains. However, the government has not disclosed construction timelines or final costs.

Dubbed Cadence, the consortium also includes the Quebec provincial pension fund and French companies Keolis and Systra. This corridor, home to 18 million people, represents 40% of Canada's GDP, underscoring the project's economic importance.

