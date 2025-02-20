Mexican Economy Faces Rough Waters: Bank of Mexico Cuts Growth Forecast
The Bank of Mexico has halved its growth forecast for the Mexican economy in 2023, with potential for a recession. The growth estimate is now 0.6%, with inflation taking longer to reach its 3.0% target. External and domestic factors contribute to high economic uncertainty.
The Bank of Mexico has slashed its growth forecast for 2023, predicting a potential recession with the economy possibly shrinking by as much as 0.2%. Initially, the bank projected a 1.2% growth, but this has been reduced to a mere 0.6% amid mounting economic challenges.
Contributing to this bleak outlook are both internal and external uncertainties. The central bank highlighted the impact of U.S. policies under the Trump administration on migration and trade as significant hurdles. However, domestic factors are also playing a role in amplifying the uncertainty surrounding the country's economic trajectory.
Despite these challenges, Banxico sees room to continue cutting its key interest rate as inflation pressures ease. Recently, the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points. With headline inflation expected at 3.3% in the fourth quarter, this strategy is aimed at fostering economic resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
