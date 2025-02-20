Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats Jolt U.S. Markets

U.S. stock futures declined after new tariff threats from President Trump. He plans fresh tariffs on lumber and forest products among others. Geopolitical tensions, notably Trump's criticism of Ukraine's president, also weighed on markets. Traditional safe-haven assets rose, while the Fed signaled steady interest rates amid inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures took a dip on Thursday, as President Trump's escalating tariff threats and geopolitical concerns dampened investor sentiment.

In a move unsettling markets, Trump announced intentions to levy new tariffs on lumber, forest products, and others, expanding his already hefty tariffs on Chinese imports and delayed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods.

This, coupled with Trump's sharp remarks on Ukraine's president, destabilized markets further, despite the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates steady until inflation aligns with its targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

