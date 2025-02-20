Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Building Towards 'Viksit Gujarat 2047'

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai unveiled an ambitious Rs. 3.7 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, offering Rs. 148 crore in tax reliefs. The funds are set to bolster the state's economic and infrastructural landscape without introducing new taxes.

Highlighting the vision for 'Viksit Gujarat 2047', Desai announced plans for six growth hubs, a Rs. 50,000 crore Viksit Gujarat Fund, and the establishment of a Gujarat Reforms Commission to modernize administrative procedures and integrate advanced technologies in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Significant infrastructure projects include the 'Garvi Gujarat High Speed Corridor', two greenfield expressways, and the expansion of several airports. The budget underlines the government's commitment to long-term economic growth and sustainability through strategic investment and systematic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)