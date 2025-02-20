India's Path to High-Income Status: Key Growth Drivers and Challenges by 2047

India is on the trajectory to achieve high-income status by 2047, potentially reaching a GDP between USD 23 trillion and USD 35 trillion. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by the dominant services sector, which is set to constitute 60% of the GDP, alongside a robust manufacturing sector accounting for 32%, according to a report by Bain & Company and nasscom.

Nearly 200 million people are anticipated to enter the workforce in the upcoming decades, offering a massive opportunity for high-value job creation and economic expansion. Strategic implementation of a sectoral technology roadmap could facilitate this transformation. The report emphasizes that advancements in AI-driven chip design and touchless manufacturing, along with stronger integration into component manufacturing, could boost competitiveness and innovation.

India's renewable energy share in total production could rise from 24% in 2023 to approximately 70% by 2047. Meanwhile, strategic investments in electronics, energy, chemicals, automotive, and services sectors are vital for aligning with global trends and addressing national challenges. However, a projected workforce shortfall and reliance on imports highlight the need for investment in STEM education and local manufacturing capabilities. Public-private collaborations and increased R&D investment are crucial for fostering domestic innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)